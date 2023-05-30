Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $36,483.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,931,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $36,483.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,931,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $50,852.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,517 shares of company stock valued at $145,593. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 577.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

STIM opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

