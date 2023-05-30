Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of analysts have commented on OWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

