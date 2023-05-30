Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.