Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

