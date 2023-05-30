Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

