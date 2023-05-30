Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$57.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

