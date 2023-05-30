National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $46.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NSA opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,786,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

