Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

