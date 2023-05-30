Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

