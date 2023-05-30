Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CYXT stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,018,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 960,075 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.