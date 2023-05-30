Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.80 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

About Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 148,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

