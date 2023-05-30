SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

