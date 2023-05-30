Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX opened at $0.58 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

