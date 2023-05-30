Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
MBRX opened at $0.58 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.