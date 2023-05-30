Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
