Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSET opened at $13.80 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 121.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

