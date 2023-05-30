NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NuVasive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

