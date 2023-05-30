StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 828.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 279,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,644 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 476,248 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

