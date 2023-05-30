StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

CARV opened at $3.41 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

