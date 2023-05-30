Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

DFFN stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Further Reading

