Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

