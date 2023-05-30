Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.