Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.79. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

