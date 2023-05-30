Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.