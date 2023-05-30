MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

