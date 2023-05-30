Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Reduced by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.38.

RH stock opened at $246.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $273.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

