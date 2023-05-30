Wedbush Comments on RH’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.38.

RH Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RH opened at $246.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.