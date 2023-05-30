William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.49 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.81 and its 200 day moving average is $499.49. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

