Contrasting Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Soligenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Soligenix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $950,000.00 2.27 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology $228.00 million 0.65 $5.14 million $0.11 29.00

This table compares Soligenix and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Soligenix.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -996.96% -589.84% -64.89% Puma Biotechnology 2.04% 21.49% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soligenix and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.78%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Soligenix.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Soligenix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

(Get Rating)

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions segment consists of active development programs for RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. The company was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.