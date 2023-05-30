Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $110.54, suggesting a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 50.00% 29.75% 16.17% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.62% 31.30%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.88 $4.94 billion $47.99 1.62 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 3.52 $2.86 million $2.16 5.01

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

