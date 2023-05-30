Contrasting SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) & Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Cano Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cano Health $2.74 billion 0.25 -$207.27 million ($0.99) -1.27

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cano Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Cano Health -8.14% 1.05% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SHL Telemedicine and Cano Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Cano Health 1 7 1 0 2.00

Cano Health has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 188.80%. Given Cano Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cano Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cano Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cano Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement. The company also operates pharmacies, as well as provides dental services in its medical centers. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 143 owned medical centers and maintained affiliate relationship with approximately 1000 physicians. Cano Health, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

