Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $13.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,073 shares of company stock worth $2,886,791. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDO opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

