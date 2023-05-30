RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head to Head Survey

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 97.29 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.64 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.48 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.09

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

loanDepot beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

