Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target at $33.67

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $32.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $360,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

