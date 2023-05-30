JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have commented on YY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JOYY by 139.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 276.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in JOYY by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $28.21 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

