Brokerages Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.06%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

