Brokerages Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Target Price at $40.00

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

About Aker Solutions ASA

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.