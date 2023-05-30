Brokerages Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Target Price at $40.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

