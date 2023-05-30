MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $94.67 Average PT from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE MSM opened at $92.41 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

