Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT at $47.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNYJY opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

