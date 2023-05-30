Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 401,039 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $13,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

