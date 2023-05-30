Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($45.38).

DPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($50.30) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.43) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($38.46) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.22) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 3,140 ($38.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,722.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,258.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,473.32 ($30.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,882 ($47.97).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

