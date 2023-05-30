Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $51.14 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.91 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 67.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

