Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$89.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$83.28 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$68.90 and a 52 week high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.84.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.660026 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

