First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.