Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

