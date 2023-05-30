Comparing Getty Images (GETY) & Its Competitors

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Getty Images to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Getty Images and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 792 4796 10199 260 2.62

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.27% -168.70% -6.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Getty Images and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -18.48 Getty Images Competitors $9.89 billion $82.59 million -18.73

Getty Images’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images peers beat Getty Images on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

