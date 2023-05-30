Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stella-Jones Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$620.65 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$60.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$62.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

