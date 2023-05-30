Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

