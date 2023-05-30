Head-To-Head Contrast: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Cosmos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 1.94 $213.82 million $5.04 14.53 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.11 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.04

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 14.22% 10.96% 3.90% Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

