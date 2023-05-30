Analyzing ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZeroFox and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZeroFox currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.26%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than 36Kr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZeroFox and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.98 -$742.05 million N/A N/A 36Kr $46.76 million 0.83 $3.26 million $0.10 9.83

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZeroFox.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A -71.15% -38.58% 36Kr 7.89% 7.13% 4.69%

Summary

36Kr beats ZeroFox on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

