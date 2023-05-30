Head-To-Head Comparison: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 2.22% 1.71% 1.60% Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Violet and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and Amesite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $55.22 million 4.99 $620,000.00 $0.08 247.63 Amesite $700,000.00 16.19 -$9.06 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Red Violet beats Amesite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

