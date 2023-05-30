Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $86.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,294 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 154.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

